The adaptation of “Super Mario Bros.” reveals its cast and release date

Nintendo revealed Thursday evening the identity of the actors who will lend their voices to Mario, Peach or Bowser.

An animated film inspired by the video game license Super Mario Bros. will be released in December 2022 in theaters and will have a very impressive voice cast, revealed on the night of Thursday to Friday Nintendo and Illumination, the studio behind the Minions.

If the identity of the actors who will lend their voice to Mario, Peach or Bowser was not received with the same virulence as the first trailer of the film Sonic in 2019, the choices of Nintendo and Illumination divide the fans, who particularly regret the absence of Italian actors to play Mario and Luigi.

Charles Martinet, official voice of Mario, is in the film

Anglo-Saxon spectators will thus have the chance to meet Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Charles Martinet, voice of Mario for 26 years, will make a special appearance. The actors chosen for the French version are still unknown.





Chris Meledandri, founder of Illumination studio and co-director of Despicable Me, product Super Mario Bros. with the help of Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go! The film) direct this film written by Matthew Fogel (The Great Lego Adventure 2, Minions 2: Once Upon a Time Gru). Release scheduled for Christmas 2022.

Mario has already inspired a live film released in 1993. This film titled Super Mario Bros. recounts the adventures of Mario and Luigi, played respectively Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. It is considered one of the worst films in the history of cinema. Mario celebrated in 2020 its 35 years old, with the output on Switch of several legendary games from its catalog, including Mario 64.