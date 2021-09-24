the advance summary of episode 1022 of Monday, September 27

Georges and Victoire face an emotional roller coaster over the latter’s state of health in Tomorrow belongs to us. In high school, the students are trying to recover from Clément’s death.
Monday September 27 in Tomorrow belongs to us, or Bastien will soon make his return and who will soon welcome a new character named Jim … At the hospital, William wants to be reassuring about the results of Victoire’s analyzes (Solène Hébert reacted to the many changes in the series), who made severe discomfort, but she seems skeptical. And for good reason, when William discusses the situation with Samuel, he is much less positive and wonders if the young woman would not be the victim of an infection which would have gone up to her heart. Mona and Georges are having coffee at the hospital, and argue when she tells him to stop hiding her face on Victoire’s health. She also advises him to warn Sandrine (Juliette Tresanini, “very sad” to leave the series) of the patient’s state of health.
Victoire’s terrible diagnosis
Later, Victoire, bedridden, hallucinates from people around her who talk about her as if she was already dead. Georges (Mayel Elhajaoui) suggests that she take a few steps in the hallway, but when she gets up, she feels bad. Victoire then goes to see William (Kamel Belghazi) and asks him to tell him the truth about his condition. He fears that she has a “lightning myocarditis“. Back in her room, Victoire sees moments of her life pass before her eyes. When Georges arrives, she tells him everything and asks him:”I want you to promise me that, if I don’t survive, you will make your life over and be happy.“They collapse into each other’s arms, crying. The young woman then goes into cardiac arrest again.
Jordan tries reconciliation with Jahia
Cédric and Irène (Thaïs Kirby) go to see Martin (Franck Monsigny, whose character has been resuscitated) to take legal action against Laëtitia. The police officer warns them that the latter may not be found criminally responsible because of her illness. They maintain their project. Later, Chloe (Ingrid Chauvin, who caused a sensation with her new hairstyle) comes to see Irene at her home to check on her, but the CPE welcomes her freshly, telling her that she will return to work the next day.
In high school, students discuss François (Emmanuel Moire was helped by Fauve Hautot to become an actor). Angie is a fan, while Camille always has it bad because the teacher posted it in class. Then, Nathan invites Angie to go out with him during the weekend but the young girl rejects him. In class, François suggests that his students discuss Clément’s death if they wish. Jahia gets up and makes a touching speech. At the end of the class, Jordan comes to see her to tell her that she was brave but she pushes him away and they argue. To understand why he is being thrown by the girls, Nathan will ask Charlie how he feels, who replies: “you look like a confusing guy and then you overdo it.“