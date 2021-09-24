The Angers coach speaks of a “very efficient OM” …

This Wednesday, OM. was stopped in its momentum in Angers, conceding the point of the draw (0-0), without scoring a goal. Interviewed at a press conference, Gerald Baticle analyzed this meeting by pointing out certain difficulties …

If the Sampaoli team has been flamboyant since the start of the season, it has experienced some difficulties against Angers this Wednesday evening. The Argentinian coach had decided to run, despite everything OM got two great chances through Dieng and Henrique.

Gérald Baticle, Angers coach reacted following this sharing of points:

Two great opportunities for Marseille – Baticle

” You had to be dense and compact defensively to contain them and be able to burst and have quality of play to cause them a lot of problems and find the loophole. That’s what we did. Until the end of the match, we hoped. I think the team got better and better as the match progressed, with a slightly shy first half, and then a more explosive second half with possibilities, we felt it, and all the same two great opportunities for the Marseillais on lost balls where Paul Bernardoni was able to make the stops needed to leave us in the match. there is the problem of facing a very efficient OM who made a great start to the season and who remains undefeated, and to be in a power relationship with them, in this period when they are excellent ” Gerald Baticle– Source: Press conf (23/09/21)