the bad news that awaits nearly 11 million French households

From Monday, September 27, the tax authorities will automatically levy 10.8 million households that have not paid enough taxes in 2020, recalls BFMTV.

Although registered on tax notices, the levy by the tax authorities of an adjustment for 10.8 million households could surprise more than one. The state decided to make pay, Monday, September 27, an additional sum to households who would have paid only part of the tax actually due in 2020 during their monthly withholding taxes.

This figure of 10.8 million comes from the latest assessment of the 2020 income tax campaign, relayed by BFM TV. This document specifies that the persons whose “the withholding taxes did not cover the total amount of taxes payable”. Cited by Le Figaro, the Ministry of Public Accounts explains, for its part, that it will be necessary to put your hand in your pocket if “your income increased last year and you did not report it in your personal space on impots.gouv.fr or if you benefited from an excessively large advance of reductions or tax credits in January 2021 at with regard to the expenses actually incurred. “ The ministry also details that 28.5% of declarers are affected by this regularization and that 16.3 billion euros should land in the coffers of the State after this operation.





A spread of payments possible

For anyone affected by this regularization, the first direct debit will therefore take place on Monday, September 27. But the total amount owed to the tax authorities may be paid over several months, until December, depending on the amounts. If this is less than or equal to 300 euros, it will be taken all at once, on September 27 therefore. Conversely, if the amount due is greater than 300 euros, payments will be made in several installments, at the rate of one direct debit per month: September 27, then October 25, November 25 and finally December 27. On August 6, 2021, 12.7 million households had received a refund from the tax authorities. For the most part, this followed withholding taxes, the total amount of which was, in the end, higher than the tax which these households normally had to pay.