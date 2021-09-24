the Bavarians win, Pavard sees red!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Bayern Munich continue their lead in the Bundesliga. Julian Nagelsmann’s men have quietly imposed themselves on the lawn of the promoted, Greuther Furth. The Bavarians quickly took cover by opening the scoring in the tenth minute of play through Thomas Müller.

Joshua Kimmich then doubled the half-hour mark on a good serve from Leroy Sané to allow Bayern Munich to make the break at the break. Upon returning from the locker room, Benjamin Pavard did not illustrate himself in the best possible way. The French international was sent off after a nasty foul on Julian Green. However, Bayern Munich further widened the gap on a goal against his camp Griesbeck. The promoted reacted at the end of the game with a goal from Itten. The Bavarians lead the championship with 16 points in 6 games.

Benjamin Pavard is shown a straight red. 🔴⚪ #SGFFCB 0-2 (48 ‘)

