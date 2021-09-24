the case of Gianluigi Donnarumma begins to make people talk in Italy

What follows after this advertisement

“There is very healthy competition, everyone knows their role very well. We live it well, especially in my case. ” A few days ago, in an interview with the Spanish magazine Panenka, Sergio Rico (28) explained that the competition was going for the best among the goalkeepers of Paris SG. Well, that’s his opinion.

The Gazzetta dello Sport She explains this Friday that the management of Mauricio Pochettino’s doormen and his staff creates tensions in the Parisian locker room, particularly in a man: Gianluigi Donnarumma (22 years old). Arrived free from AC Milan, crowned with a title of European champion with Italy, the former Milanese would not live his status. “The Donnarumma case”, dare it GdS.





First tensions, Juve on the lookout

Holder against Olympique Lyonnais Sunday evening (2-1, 6th day of Ligue 1), Azzurro, who had his first against Clermont at the Parc des Princes (4-0, 5th day of L1), s’ imagined going on a few days later on the lawn of FC Metz (1-2, 7th day of L1). He finally sat on the bench for the benefit of Keylor Navas (34). A piecemeal management that would start to annoy and irritate him in the boot.

“Gigio Mystery”, summarizes the daily in pink paper, which does not include the Parisian choices with regard to the status of n ° 1 of the Nazionale and its last quality Euro. In the meantime, Donnarumma should start this Saturday against Montpellier (8th day of L1) … and return to the bench for the reception of Manchester City (2nd day of the Champions League), explains the Italian publication. Unless… The Corriere della Sera specifies that Juventus, already interested this summer, remains attentive to the situation of the porter …