The CEO of TotalEnergies targeted by an investigation for illegal taking of interests



THE CEO OF TOTALENERGIES SUBJECT TO AN INVESTIGATION FOR ILLEGAL TAKING OF INTERESTS

PARIS (Reuters) – Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies, is the subject of a preliminary investigation for illegal taking of interests in his capacity as a member of the board of directors of the Ecole Polytechnique, the national financial prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday, confirming information unveiled by Le Monde.

“The PNF opened a preliminary investigation in May 2021 in particular of the count of illegal taking of interests following the reception of a complaint lodged by the associations Anticor, Greenpeace and the Sphinx”, said the public prosecutor in a press release forwarded to Reuters.

In a statement sent by email to Reuters, Patrick Pouyanné refutes having engaged in any “mixing of genres”.





Greenpeace France, Anticor and the alumni association La Sphinx announced at the end of April that they had filed a complaint against Patrick Pouyanné and against X for “illegal taking of interests” as part of the project to set up a research center and innovation of the company within the Polytechnique campus.

This complaint followed the decision of the prestigious engineering school, in June 2020, to authorize Total to settle east of the Saclay plateau, south of Paris, on the future business park of innovation led by the Paris-Saclay Public Planning Establishment (EPA).

“At no time has there been a mix of genres between my functions as CEO of TotalEnergies and as a board member” of Ecole Polytechnique, said the CEO of TotalEnergies.

“The TotalEnergies research center project in Saclay was initiated before I joined the board of directors of l’X (Polytechnique). Since I have been a member of the board of l’X, I have always withdrawn from the discussions and refrained from speaking any participation in decision-making within the board of l’X concerning the TotalEnergies research center project in Saclay “, he continued.

“Under these conditions, it is incredible to claim that I would have been in a situation of conflict of interest and even more that a criminal offense would have been committed.”

(Report Benoît Van Overstraeten, written by Nicolas Delame, edited by Jean-Stéphane Brosse)