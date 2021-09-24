the challenge of immunization in poor countries

ANALYSIS – In the medium term, unequal access to anti-Covid vaccines could compromise the way out of the crisis.

Faced with the Covid-19 epidemic, which has killed 4.5 million people and brought the world economy to a halt for months, Western countries are seeing the end of the tunnel. But many parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America still lag behind the progress made with immunization. While nearly 45% of the world’s population is now vaccinated, only 2% of people are in the poorest countries. On Wednesday, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Joe Biden pledged to donate half a billion doses to them by September 2022, in addition to the 500 million already promised in June. “America will be the arsenal of vaccination, just as it was the arsenal of democracy during World War II”, tried to reassure the American president, while many experts point to the cruel lack of international solidarity. The United States has so far given 160 million doses.

The World Health Organization, which