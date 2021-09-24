The choice PSG, his complicity with Mbappé, the arrival of Messi: the confessions of Achraf Hakimi

What follows after this advertisement

Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Lionel Messi, Nuno Mendes … So many prestigious names who have come to fill the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain this summer. But paradoxically, none of the players mentioned bursts the screen after seven days of Ligue 1 and one of the Champions League. On the other hand, PSG supporters revel in the services of a certain Achraf Hakimi. Landed last summer from Inter Milan for 60 million euros, the right-back has made a more than convincing start to the season under the Parisian colors. Author of three goals and two assists in the league, the main protagonist scored twice Wednesday in Metz offering a precious victory to his family (2-1) in the dying seconds of the meeting.

If his arrival had aroused a certain excitement and met an urgent need for Mauricio Pochettino, his services delight the Parisian management. In an interview with L’Equipe Magazine, the Moroccan international reveals the reasons which pushed him to espouse the Ile-de-France cause despite Chelsea’s interest. A choice of the heart, that the former Madrilenian does not regret for the world. “When I received these two offers, I had the intuition that I had to come to Paris, that I was going to be happy there. PSG are a great club and I appreciated how much the people here seemed to love and desire me. And I was lucky that my arrival was accompanied by great transfers. I’m already sure I wasn’t wrong, I feel good, we have a dream team and I’m happy to be part of it, ” thus confided Hakimi more fulfilled than ever in Paris.





Achraf Hakimi does not regret the choice of PSG

Before willingly conceding that his discussion with Mauricio Pochettino had convinced him. “He told me he liked the way I played and that I was going to learn a lot from him. We hit it off during this conversation. He is a coach that I like: he likes to dominate matches thanks to the possession of the ball and to play very offensive. A few years ago he already wanted me at Tottenham. He has a way of managing and playing his teams that can help me progress. I needed a coach who gave me the confidence and the freedom to attack, ” thus decrypts the native of Madrid. The latter therefore knew that all the conditions were met for him to draw the quintessence of his qualities. And within an XXL workforce, Achraf Hakimi was able to be adopted by the Parisian locker room. His understanding with Kylian Mbappé on and off the pitch remains palpable. A budding friendship which materializes by a beautiful bond on the meadow. “It happened naturally, from day one. We are young (they were both born in 1998), we have a lot of things in common, the same things amuse us. This friendship makes us better and helps us to be complementary in the field, ” let go of the Atlas Lion.

A complicity that Hakimi must however perfect with a certain Lionel Messi whose arrival at PSG totally surprised the Moroccan defender. After having played with great players at Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and then Inter Milan, he is enjoying his chance to evolve on a daily basis with the best player in the world. “That Messi leaves Barça, like everyone else, I did not expect it. And when I heard he was coming here, what can I say? A dream for me! I played with a lot of great players (Cristiano Ronaldo at Real, Haaland in Dortmund …) and the only one I missed was Messi! I am proud to evolve with such a great footballer. To progress, I will pay attention to how he trains, how he plays. He will grow the team and each of the players who make it up. We speak the same language, moreover, so little by little, we get to know each other. And building a technical relationship with him is easy! I give him the ball, I run and he will put it where it belongs! (He laughs.) His way of behaving surprised me, he’s simple, quiet. “ Since coming to Paris SG, Achraf Hakimi has been living a daydream …