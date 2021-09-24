the Church of Canada does its duty of remembrance

The Church of Canada has finally made its mea culpa after the recent discovery of more than a thousand graves near former residential schools, according to a statement released Friday, September 24, after the annual plenary assembly of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference from the country.

“We, the Catholic Bishops of Canada, express our deep remorse and apologize unequivocally”, they said, grateful “The suffering experienced in residential schools” and the “Serious abuses that have been committed by some members” of the Catholic community.

“Many religious communities and Catholic dioceses have served in this system which has led to the suppression of indigenous languages, culture and spirituality, without respecting the rich history, traditions and wisdom of indigenous peoples. “, they said.

This statement also admits the “Historical and continuing trauma, as well as the legacy of suffering and challenges that continues to this day for indigenous peoples”.

Demonstrations, the flag at half mast

In total, more than a thousand anonymous graves near former Catholic Indian residential schools were found this summer, shedding light on a dark page in Canadian history and its policy of forced assimilation of First Nations.

Some 150,000 Native American, Métis, and Inuit children were forcibly conscripted into 139 such residential schools across the country, where they were cut off from their families, language and culture. Many of them have been subjected to ill-treatment or sexual abuse, and more than 4,000 have died there, according to a commission of inquiry which found a real “Cultural genocide”.

In recent months, the gruesome discoveries have sparked dread and anger in the country. Symbolically, the Canadian flag on the Peace Tower in Ottawa remains at half mast to pay tribute to Indigenous children since the end of May and the discovery of the remains of 215 children in Kamloops, British Columbia (west).





The national holiday, the 1er July, was marked by rallies across Canada that took thousands of people to the streets. At the same time, several Catholic churches were set on fire or vandalized.

In a gesture of appeasement, Ottawa appointed an Inuit woman Governor General of Canada, the first Indigenous person to serve as Queen Elizabeth II’s representative.

Awaiting an apology from the Pope

But many indigenous groups are waiting for another highly symbolic gesture, this time from the Pope: they have repeatedly called for an apology from the Sovereign Pontiff, and for him to come and present them to Canada. An indigenous delegation is to be received by Pope Francis in December.

“It will be stronger coming from the head of the Catholic Church and from our point of view, I think he owes this to the indigenous people”, judged David Chartrand, vice-president and spokesperson for the Ralliement national des métis, in early July.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said he made reconciliation with Indigenous peoples one of his priorities, himself deplored the refusal of the Pope and the Catholic Church to recognize their ” responsibility “ and their “Part of guilt” in the management of residential schools.

The apology comes less than a week before the first National Truth and Reconciliation Day, in honor of missing children and residential school survivors, scheduled for September 30.