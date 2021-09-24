“The cork exploded in my face”: a Varoise burnt in turn by her Thermomix





By reading in our columns the testimony of Chantal Valeri, a resident of Escarène, on the heights of Nice, whose Thermomix literally exploded in her face, Annie Vandenbussche discovered that she was not the only one to have had a terrible mishap with his food processor. “Except that for me it was not soup but a tomato coulis that I was preparing”, says this 64-year-old Fréjusienne. “By scrupulously following the Thermomix recipe”, she specifies. “I received a liter of tomato coulis at 100 ° C in the face” It was April 1st. Annie was busy in her kitchen. “The cap of my Thermomix began to yoyotate. I walked over to watch what was going on. All I had time to see was that there was one minute left in the cooking time. The cap m exploded in the face. A real geyser. “

“I received a liter of tomato coulis at 100 ° C in the face”, continues the Var retiree. At the moment, she doesn’t realize. “I threw away my glasses. They broke on the ground by the way. And I went to put my head under the water. Then I started to clean the magnificent work of art that I had just made. There was grout all over the kitchen. “

“I looked like the invisible man” In fact, it is a neighbor who insists on taking her to a doctor. “When I walked out onto the balcony and she saw me, she said, ‘are you sunburned or what?’ and she took me to the doctor. “ The practitioner, for his part, immediately redirects her to the emergency room. “It was quick, I live right in front of the hospital”, Annie quipped. The diagnosis makes her laugh less: “second degree burns.”

“When I came out of the ER I looked like the invisible man, continues this resident of Fréjus. My face was completely bandaged. And the nurse who treated me at home for 21 consecutive days, did not even dare to remove my bandages. She was afraid of hurting me too much. “ € 670 of insurance and “apologies” from Vorwerk Following her accident, Annie Vandenbussche contacted her insurance, on the one hand, and Vorwerk France, the manufacturer of Thermomix, on the other. From the first, she received, as compensation, a check for 670 euros. And the second, “excuses”. This Var retiree is now considering taking a lawyer too. Above all, she wishes to testify: “To let people know that this product can be dangerous”, explains Annie who, ironically, did representation for Thermomix. It was in 2006, when she bought her robot. She says she has some “always been delighted”. Even if today, it is stored in the back of a cupboard.