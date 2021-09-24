The dice are loaded for Steve Mandanda according to Jérôme Rothen

Since September 11, Pau Lopez has been the new goalkeeper at Olympique de Marseille. Arrived this summer on loan, the AS Roma player is preferred to Steve Mandanda, especially for his kicking. Will Il Fenomeno manage to regain his number 1 spot? For Jérôme Rothen, the dice are loaded for the 2018 world champion.

“There is no competition. This is the only time I disagree with him about what he did to Steve Mandanda. Indeed, he is a legend at the Olympique de Marseille. He was very good at the start of the season, he also allowed his team to have good results. Let him test Pau Lopez, no worries. Nevertheless, Pau Lopez was not reassuring either. When you’ve made that choice for three matches, it’s just that he had it in his head. Since he recruited Pau Lopez, he wanted to put him in number 1, so for me there is no competition ”, he said on RMC Sport.



