the early summary of episode 1020 of Thursday 23 September

Thursday 23 September in Tomorrow belongs to us, where Bastien will soon make his return… Irene asks Laetitia for explanations concerning the blank ordinances. Clément’s mother assures her friend that these documents were used to obtain anxiolytics and sleeping pills when she had to take care of her son … She confesses that she continues to take them to survive. But it is a lie as she will soon end up confessing to Martin! Jahia’s toxicological analyzes are normal, to the astonishment of Victoire (Solène Hébert comments on the many changes in the series), convinced that Laetitia Lefranc is not clear and represents a danger for her patient. According to the doctor, she poisoned the teenager and even her son. Victoire therefore wants to catch her in the act. Georges tries to dissuade his partner from investigating …

Irene goes to the police

Irene apologizes to Chloe (Ingrid Chauvin, who caused a sensation at the last La Rochelle fiction festival with her new hairstyle) about her behavior the day before. The principal understands her: it’s hard to believe that her best friend can hurt her daughter. Chloe reveals to Irène that Flore, whom she considered to be her sister, blew up her family! What convince Irene to go see the police with the orders. She confides her doubts to Martin (Franck Monsigny, whose character has been resuscitated) and Georges, so that they verify her friend’s words. Irene also reveals to them that her daughter Angie saw Laëtitia putting powder in capsules. Xavier thinks it may be Münchhausen syndrome by proxy and orders a search.

In the lining of Laëtitia’s suitcase, Sara finds a notebook on which is noted: Jahia 2021. It lists all the drugs that the ex-nurse has been giving to the teenager for weeks. Sara explains to Irene and Jahia that their friend is sick… Shocked, Irene goes to meet Laëtitia? On the stairs of the building, she accuses him of wanting to poison her daughter … and pushes her violently. Laëtitia falls and runs down the stairs …





Charlie makes a daring bet with Mona!

As Camille, Lizzie and Mona discuss the boys from high school, Maud looks dreamily at Jack. Charlie arrives and does not fail to mock Mona, advising her to look for someone in her category: a bald grandfather. When François (Emmanuel Moire was inspired by two series to prepare his role) arrives, both make a bet: the one who gets her number the fastest wins a meal at the Spoon.

After class, Charlie announces to François that she has applied for an internship in a publishing house. She therefore needs her knowledge and her help to perfect her classical culture! The teacher is happy to give him some reading tips. But when the student asks for his number to be able to discuss the works read, he refuses!

Charlie therefore asks Gabriel for François’ number… But his friend refuses. Mona takes her rival hand in the bag of cheating. But for Charlie, anything goes. Mona therefore leaves immediately in the office of Chloe, who catches her searching. His former nanny tries to soften him. If she doesn’t win her bet, she will never fit in and might even miss her baccalaureate. Chloe agrees to help him. Or pretend to do it! She actually gives him the number of the local pizzeria.

Raphaëlle and Xavier: the start of a merger?

Sébastien goes to see Raphaëlle (Jennifer Lauret confides in the current plot) to suggest that she join the office of one of her friends, a lawyer in Paris. In a year, she could become a partner and achieve her dream. Her daughter tells her once again that she is well in Sète and that she intends to stay there! However, she considers it a very rare opportunity. She asks Xavier for advice, who urges her to stay for her daughters. Raphaëlle questions her ex: is it only for the sake of Camille and Maud that he advises her to refuse this offer? Xavier assures him that this is the case …

Raphaëlle announces to her father her decision: she will stay in Sète because her priority remains her daughters, unlike him, who has sacrificed everything for his career. Even her! He was never there for her… At the Spoon, she confides in Xavier that she is afraid of transmitting her frustrations and resentments to her daughters. Her ex-husband reassures her and Raphaëlle takes her hand to thank him for his support. Chloe arrives at this moment and notices the gesture of the lawyer. Does she want to reconnect with Xavier?