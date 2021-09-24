“The ECB is now considering persistent inflation! »Charles SANNAT’s editorial

My dear sassy, ​​dear sassy,

“The ECB is considering persistent inflation, the end of its emergency program in question”

This is the headline of a Reuters report of the day (source here).

Finally the day before, September 23, 2021 since you will read these lines tomorrow on the 24th.

So you were aware that inflation would be lasting and significant long before anyone else.

Let’s come back to the Reuters article which has just discovered that “against all odds”, water gets wet and fire burns, and inflation is persistent!

“The leaders of the European Central Bank (ECB) are preparing for inflation in the euro area to exceed their forecasts, even though they have already been raised, which could pave the way for a halt in March of the purchasing program. emergency facing the pandemic (PEPP), we learned from sources involved in the debates.

Interviews with eight ECB Governing Council members who requested anonymity show that many, if not most, of the participants at the last monetary policy meeting on 9-10 September already felt that the new inflation projections (2.2% this year then 1.7% in 2022 and 1.5% in 2023) were too low.

The indicators published since have been able to reinforce the idea that inflation could finally be close to or even higher than the ECB’s 2% target next year, which would be a source of perplexity for the institute whose policy is based on the scenario of a price increase below its target for the coming years ”.

Okay, there would be more inflation, say the members of the ECB who pretend to be surprised, I dare not believe for a single moment that my chickens (not girls, real chickens, for whom you take me) and I know about it in a Norman attic and not the august Mamamouchis of the ECB.

“Reuters sources put forward several explanations for this phenomenon: bottlenecks in supply chains that persist longer than expected; labor shortages that spread to sectors other than tourism; and a constant influx of liquidity into the economy from private savings accumulated since the start of the COVID-19 crisis and from public activity support programs, including that of the ECB itself ”.

Yes, according to secret and confidential Reuters sources, inflation is due to:

1 / shortage problems bottlenecks in supply chains

2 / people who do not want to work, either because they are compensated, or because they want to change their life after confinement or because mad biters pursue them with syringes to inject them with a “vaccine” if they are they want to work… suddenly they don’t work! labor shortages that spread to sectors other than tourism.





3 / an influx of liquidity, understand an influx of money, money, moreover, one of the main origins of which is… the ECB itself !! a constant influx of liquidity into the economy from private savings accumulated since the start of the COVID-19 crisis and from public activity support programs, including that of the ECB itself

So logically, it would obviously be necessary to close the liquidity valves printed by the ECB. Which gives this sentence in central bank and Reuters newspeak “Most of these sources agree that higher inflation strengthens the arguments in favor of stopping the PEPP, created in March 2020 and endowed with 1.850 billion euros, on its scheduled date, next March, even if the debate has only just begun“.

The problem is that if we stop the injections all this beautiful bellows inflated with helium will quickly deflate and it will be very unpleasant.

The markets will not be able to support the absence of free money, rate hikes, the end of massive injections of liquidity without anything happening.

It was not the whatever the cost that was economically dangerous, but the way out of the crisis.

We are entering this stage.

Paradoxically, there is only one new variant that could save us and allow central banks to go around.

A new variant therefore holds. I asked my crystal hens about this. They see it happening in 2022… at the end of the first semester, not in the middle of winter. After that, these are only forecasts of Norman hens!

Charles SANNAT