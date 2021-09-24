More

    the emissary of the United States denounces the “inhuman” expulsions of migrants and resigns

    The US official sent his letter of resignation to the US foreign minister on Wednesday.

    A strong symbolic gesture. US envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote resigns, denouncing deportations “inhuman” by the United States of thousands of Haitian migrants while the country is plagued by growing insecurity from armed gangs.

    “I will not associate myself with the inhuman and counterproductive decision of the United States to expel thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where our officials are confined in secure complexes due to the danger posed by armed gangs controlling daily life “, asserts Daniel Foote in his letter of resignation dated Wednesday, September 22 and addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

    “We thank special envoy Foote for his commitment to the country and to the people of Haiti”, reacted the State Department requested by AFP. Daniel Foote was seeking to expand his decision-making power over US policy towards Haiti, and the Biden administration decided it was not appropriate to give him so much control, a senior official also responded under the guise of ‘anonymity.


