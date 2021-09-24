“The end of fur is the meaning of history”

MAINTENANCE – The Kering group announced on Friday that all its brands (Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, etc.) were stopping the use of fur from the fall 2022 collections. Its CEO wants to redefine the notion of luxury, and discusses sensitive issues leather and second hand.

Fur is almost the tree that hides the forest because, in reality, many of the brands of the Kering group had already given up on it or used it in homeopathic doses in their collections. But this historic decision, when one thinks of the symbolism of fur in the history of mankind, testifies to the turn taken by the luxury sector. And the personal desire of François-Henri Pinault to keep his group at the forefront of environmental and social issues.

LE FIGARO. – You just announced that all Kering brands are stopping the use of fur. What are your motivations?

François-Henri PINAULT. – It is a process that is part of our commitments to animal welfare. It started in 2017, with the decision of Gucci to stop fur. What mattered to me was that all the houses, and in particular the artistic directors, made the decision alongside me.

We have progressed gradually according to the importance