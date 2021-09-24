The Evergrande risk weighs again on the trend



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS OPEN IN FALL

PARIS (Reuters) – The main European stock markets retreated at the start of Friday’s session, wiping out some of their gains from the day before amid renewed concern over the financial difficulties of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande.

In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 0.73% to 6,653.23 points around 07:35 GMT. In London, the FTSE 100 gives up 0.16% and in Frankfurt, the Dax gives up 0.76%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index is down 0.79%, the FTSEurofirst 300 0.41% and the Stoxx 600 0.64%.





The latter still shows an increase of 0.58% since the beginning of the week and the CAC 40 an increase of 1.3%. But investors remain concerned about the risks associated with Evergrande. Several holders of bonds issued by the group did not receive the maturity interest on Thursday, we learned from several sources familiar with the matter.

A possible default by the group would only be formally noted at the end of a 30-day grace period, which leaves time for Evergrande and the Chinese authorities to try to find a solution.

This factor particularly penalizes the stocks most exposed to the Chinese market: in Paris, LVMH (-1.54%) and Kering (-2.10%) are thus among the largest drops in the CAC 40.

Values ​​in the commodities sector (-0.88%) and banking (-0.39%) suffered from profit taking after their sharp rise on Thursday.

In Frankfurt, Adidas and Puma yield respectively 3.6% and 2.62% after the warning launched by their big American competitor Nike on the risk of shortages during the key period of the end-of-year holidays.

In this unfavorable context, Antin Infrastructures Partners succeeds in its IPO: the title of specialist in infrastructure investment is trading at 30.48 euros, or 27% above its IPO price.

(Report Marc Angrand, edited by Blandine Hénault)