the final version is available for Insiders

Windows 11 is now available for download for all computers enrolled in the Insider program. The OS has indeed been deployed on Microsoft’s beta channel. This is the last step before the final exit. Windows 11 is therefore almost ready.

Windows 11 has been available to Insiders for several months now, but only to those who have signed up as developers. Today, the OS takes a new crucial step before its commercialization. Microsoft has indeed published it on the beta channel of the Insider program, or for the greatest number.

So any user registered for this program can now download Windows 11. Build 22000.194. This is an almost final version, the one we will find on October 5 when the OS is released. Those who signed up as a developer in the program had early versions, so full of bugs and with missing features and programs, such as the calculator or the new screen capture tool. That’s not the case here.





Windows 11 can be downloaded simply

It is possible to download Windows 11 through Windows 10 settings, but also by directly downloading the ISO made available by the Redmond firm. Of course, even if we are close to a final version, there may still be some bugs (we are at Microsoft, after all) and it is precisely the role of this early release to adjust the final details before release.

To download Windows 11 via Windows 10, it’s very simple:

Go to the settings Windows 10 (the little cogwheel in the start menu)

Go to Update and security

In the menu on the left, select Windows Insider Program (at the bottom)

(at the bottom) Sign up for the beta program and get carried away

Warning, take care before checking that your computer is compatible with Window 11. For this, Microsoft has published a tool extremely easy to use.

As a reminder, Windows 11 takes over the main lines of Windows 10 and does not shake up the way you use the OS (as Windows 8 tried to do in its day). However, it brings major new features, such as a complete overhaul of the overall design and the taskbar. Some practical features are emerging, such as a more efficient tool to split your screen or even HDR auto for games. Windows 11’s biggest promise is the ability to run all Android apps, but that won’t take until 2022.