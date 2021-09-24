The fires of summer 2021 released a record amount of CO2

Siberia, North America, the Mediterranean… The forest fires had a blast last summer in the northern hemisphere. And while vast blazes still concern the western United States, the first reports confirm the disproportion of the fires that have occurred in recent months.

Indeed, according to the atmosphere monitoring service Copernicus, forest fires emitted nearly 1.3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) last July and around 1.4 billion tonnes in August. Also, over these two months alone, more than 2.5 billion tonnes of CO2 have left vegetation and soils for the atmosphere. A record amount equivalent to India’s annual emissions from all sources. This unprecedented value is mainly due to the fires that have struck Siberia and the American West.

Fires boosted by heat and drought soils

In this regard, let us recall the exceptional heat wave that occurred at the end of June in North America in a context of drought soils. The thermometer had then soared to 49.6 ° C in the small Canadian town of Lytton. Currently, massive forest fires still affect the western United States, especially California where Sequoia National Park is holding its breath.





On the other side of the globe, it was zombie fires that helped set the Siberian tundra ablaze. From June, the flames broke out in the Russian northeast, in the Republic of Sakha, and did not begin to subside until the end of August and the beginning of this month of September, sending large amounts of smoke to the heart of the Arctic Basin. Finally, in the Mediterranean, the heat and drought combined with the wind stirred up infernos of a severity rarely equaled. In particular, between Turkey and Tunisia, passing through Greece, Albania, North Macedonia, Italy and Algeria.

“What came out as unusual was the number of fires, the size of the area in which they were burning, their intensity and also their persistence.”, relates Mark Parrington, researcher and specialist on the issue at the European service Copernicus. “Drier and warmer regional conditions – caused by global warming – increase flammability and the risk of vegetation fires. This leads to very intense and rapidly developing fires. While local weather conditions play a role in the actual behavior of fires, climate change helps provide ideal environments for forest fires ”.