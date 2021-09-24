the first sanctions against Angers and OM after the incidents at Raymond-Kopa

The disciplinary commission of the LFP unveiled its first sanctions the day after the incidents between supporters which erupted at the end of the match of the 7th day of Ligue 1 Angers-OM. Pending possible additional sanctions, the stand of the Raymond-Kopa stadium will be closed against FC Metz. The OM visitor parking lot will also be behind closed doors for the trip to Lille.

The first sanctions fell. And Angers and OM are partly fixed on their fate the day after the violent clashes between supporters at the end of the match of the 7th day of Ligue 1 between the SCO and Olympique de Marseille (0-0). Meeting urgently this Thursday, the disciplinary committee of the LFP placed the case under investigation. But it has already taken precautionary measures.

>> Ligue 1: the information after the incidents in the stadiums





OM supporters deprived of travel until further notice

For Angers, the Coubertin stand at the Raymond-Kopa stadium will be closed at least for the reception of FC Metz on October 3. For OM, the visitor park is closed for away matches. This concerns at least the trip to Lille on October 3. “The decisions will be rendered at the end of the session of Wednesday, October 6 during which the instructor will submit his report,” concludes the disciplinary committee. The SCO has not, for the moment, wished to react.

On Wednesday, after the match in Angers (0-0), several dozen Marseille supporters left the visitors’ parking lot to confront the Angevin ultras in the neighboring stand, without there being a priori injured to deplore, before the stewards do not restore order.