The French debt burden fell slightly to 114.9% of GDP at the end of June

According to INSEE, the public debt weighs 2,762 billion euros, up 23.17 billion euros, after an increase of 89 billion in the first quarter.

Is the debt wall starting to crumble, or will the decline be only temporary? According to INSEE, France’s public debt was down in the second quarter of 2021. At the end of June, it weighed some 114.9% of France’s GDP, an admittedly high level, but which remains lower than the 118, 1% recorded at the end of the first quarter.

This decrease is “mainly due to the rebound in GDP linked to the economic recovery», Note the national statisticians. Note, the decrease in percentage should not hide an increase in value: over the quarter, the debt increased by 23.7 billion euros, much less marked than that of 89 billion euros over the first three months of the year. In total, at the end of June, the French debt stood at 2,762 billion euros, a jump of more than 380 billion euros compared to the end of 2019.

The Covid debt will be amortized “by 2042“

In addition to the human toll, the Covid-19 has cost France dear, forcing the State to mobilize “230 billion euros for the years 2020 and 2021», According to Bercy calculations. Debt is not expected to drop significantly immediately, as support for the economy remains important. New spending has also been announced for the year 2022, and others, such as the investment plan, expected around 30 billion euros, should weigh on public finances for several years. The debt burden should therefore initially stagnate.





In its 2022 budget, presented this week, the Ministry of the Economy expects, for the end of 2021, a ratio established at 115.6%, a level almost identical to that of the end of 2020. S ‘ would follow a limited decline in debt in 2022, “with a ratio of around 114 points of GDP, after very strong growth in 2020 […] and a virtual stabilization in 2021“.

This week, Bruno Le Maire explained that France would return “under the 3% public deficit in 2027, in five years“. “We will amortize the Covid debt by 2042, in twenty years, as we planned“, Also specified the boss of Bercy to the press, estimating that”structural reforms“,”the growth” and “a multiannual public expenditure ruleWill allow this objective to be met. “Debt will be repaid by the fruits of growth, resulting in additional revenue, and not by tax increases», Insists Bercy in his budget bill.

The fact remains that the significant indebtedness of France worries some players, who see it as a risk for the country’s credibility on the markets, as well as a weakening of its financial health. “Emmanuel Macron is the president of the debt», Denounced this week Xavier Bertrand, presidential candidate. The High Council of Public Finances, for its part, called for “the greatest vigilance“On this file:”any increase in revenue compared to forecastWill have to be devoted to deleveraging, he pleads.