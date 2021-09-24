the gas cloud from the volcano reached the south of France

The sulfur dioxide content in the cloud is much lower than what scientists feared.

Columns of black smoke several hundred meters high continue to rise from Cumbre Vieja, a volcano that erupted on September 19 on the island of La Palma in the Canaries. According to the Involcan Volcanological Institute, this phenomenon could last “between 24 and 84 days”, with the key to significant emissions of gas and smoke: between 6,000 and 11,500 tonnes of sulfur dioxide are thus spat out daily into the atmosphere. .

Pushed by the wind, this cloud rises towards the North. After flying over the Moroccan coasts and Catalonia, it reached the south of France on Thursday evening.

Does this thick mist represent a danger? The sulfur dioxide (SO2) contained inside is potentially irritating to the respiratory tract, skin and eyes. On its site, the Ministry of Ecology specifies that SO2 is likely to “promote acid rain and degrade stone”. But, contrary to first estimates, it is present in much smaller quantity than expected.





Small amount of gas

“The quantity of gas coming out of this eruption is not large enough to cause problems”, judge with The Dispatch Ludovic Leduc, volcanologist for Objectif volcanoes. The gas plume should therefore be too diluted to be perceived by the French.

In addition, the president of the international association of volcanology, Patrick Allard, explains to France 2 that “the cloud is not dangerous on the ground because it flies at an altitude of 5000 meters, and compared to its source, it has diluted during its transfer”. At such a height, the thick mist should not come into contact with rain clouds, thus preventing the formation of acid showers.

The volcano remains active

In Spain, the volcanic eruption seems to be stabilizing. One of Cumbre Vieja’s two lava flows has stopped advancing, authorities said Thursday. The other flow, whose width reaches 500 meters, “continues to progress, but much more slowly than before”. They should not immediately reach the ocean, an encounter feared because of the emission of toxic gases that it could cause.

The director of the National Geographic Institute, however, clarified that this slowing of the flows did not mean that the eruption had lost in intensity. The volcano “remains active, with a column (of ash and gas) reaching 4,500 meters above sea level,” she said.