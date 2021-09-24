The gendarmerie would have ordered 36 Alpine A110 for its interventions!

The Gendarmerie could very soon take possession of several new generation Alpine A110s for its rapid interventions.

At the end of the 1960s, The original Alpine A110 was one of the first cars of the BRI (Rapid Intervention Brigade) of the Gendarmerie. Since then, many vehicles have succeeded the berlinetta to help the police in their high-speed automobile interceptions until the Seat Leon Cupra which equips them today. But orders for the Iberian sports compact quickly ceased and the Gendarmerie will have to replace it. According to Les Alpinistes, generally well informed about the Dieppe brand, the BRI could again ride in Alpine soon..

The Gendarmerie would have recently placed an order for 36 A110s from Alpine, two of which have already been delivered. The others are currently being modified for their specific use by the French coachbuilder Durisotti who regularly transforms vehicles for police and gendarmes.. Two of the next Alpine of the BRI would be trivialized.

The BRI and the A110, a cluster of clues

The arrival of the new generation Alpine A110 within the BRI has yet to be confirmed, but the rumors about it are not new. As early as 2017, when the coupe had just been unveiled, it was rumored that the Gendarmerie was taking a close interest in it. Then in 2019, the Aude gendarmes let it be known that they had tried it. In addition, the choice of a foreign car with the Leon Cupra had given rise to a controversy which could push the Brigade to reconnect with French vehicles. If this project is as advanced as the latest rumors suggest, an official presentation of the Alpine A110 from the BRI should not delay.





