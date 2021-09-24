More

    The Google Pixel 6 would let you erase annoying elements from a photo

    Google would launch, on the Pixel 6 Pro, a function already presented in 2017 to remove unwanted elements from a photo.

    In May 2017, during the Google I / O conference, the firm presented a new experimental function to allow the removal of elements from a photo that interfere with the shooting. Baptized “Magic Eraser” (magic eraser), this function was presented as having to arrive on the Google solutions, but is, to this day, still not accessible for the users.

    However, it seems that Google intends to take advantage of the release of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro next month to finally make this magic eraser available. The XDA Developers site indicates indeed to have had access to the photo application of the two future smartphones of the firm. Enough to allow the site specializing in Android news to discover some of the functions to come for the release of two Google smartphones.

    XDA Developers was thus able to discover the arrival of a manual mode allowing to adjust the white balance, but also a function allowing to deflower a face using the HDR mode or a scene lock mode (scene lock ), although it is not yet clear what it will be used for.

    The arrival of Magic Eraser four years late

    But the most intriguing – and potentially the most interesting – photo feature of future Google Pixel 6s is indeed the Magic Eraser. This function allows you to remove elements from the scene when editing a photo. “Magic Eraser seems to be a post-production effect, although we don’t yet know what it does. Thanks to its name, it is believed that the function will allow you to remove objects or people from a photo you have just taken. Maybe the object deletion feature, long abandoned in Google Photos, will make a comeback in the Pixel 6 ”, suggests XDA Developers.


    The Google Pixel 6 would let you erase annoying elements from a photo

    In 2017, during the presentation of the feature, Google indicated to rely on machine learning to remove elements from a photo, whether it is a grid in the foreground or reflections on a glass. It is already possible, thanks to Photoshop or Snapseed, to remove elements from an image so that the software understands what to replace them with, but Google’s demonstrations were much more impressive.

    We will know next month if this feature will arrive on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. According to the main rumors, it is on October 19 that Google should officially present its new smartphones.

