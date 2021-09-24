the head of the CIA in Vienna sacked

The CIA has dismissed its official in Vienna, accused of not having taken seriously cases of the mysterious “Havana syndrome” in his team and within the embassy, ​​reports Thursday (September 23). Washington post. Dozens of cases, both among CIA employees and diplomats and their families, have been reported in Vienna recently, but the official in question has taken the information with skepticism and has been insensitive, according to the report. Post, citing sources within US intelligence.

A CIA spokesperson interviewed by AFP refused to confirm or deny the information. He assured that the agency was taking seriously dozens of possible cases of the mysterious disease in US diplomatic missions around the world, including in Vienna, where the United States has a large embassy.

The visit of United States Vice President Kamala Harris to Vietnam, delayed for several hours at the end of August by a “Abnormal health incident” reported by the American Embassy in Hanoi, had shone the spotlight on this phenomenon on which Washington has still not been able to shed light.





It all started when in 2016 the first American diplomats stationed in Cuba began to complain of unease. But the case did not come to light until 2017, when Donald Trump recalled most of his diplomats from Havana to respond to this new threat. More than twenty US government employees and members of their families are involved in Cuba between late 2016 and May 2018, as well as Canadian diplomats.

In 2018, similar symptoms hit a dozen other American diplomats in China. Cases are successively reported in Germany, Australia, Russia, Taiwan and even Washington. Last July, the newspaper The New Yorker already reported the existence of more than twenty cases in Vienna, Austria, since the beginning of the year.

The diplomats concerned suffered from a variety of ailments including problems with balance and dizziness, coordination, eye movement, as well as anxiety, irritability and what victims called a “Cognitive fog”. Brain damage has even been diagnosed. According to a report by the American Academy of Sciences, “Directed energy of radio waves” is the most likely cause of these symptoms.

From the start, U.S. officials have wavered, with some officials downplaying symptoms sometimes attributed to stress, others privately mentioning possible attacks and suspecting countries like Russia.