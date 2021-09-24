The health pass comes into force in Martinique to access restaurants and sports halls

As announced by the prefecture last week, shops, as well as restaurants and sports halls can welcome the public from today, while respecting strict sanitary standards. Because the health crisis is still in force, with a particularly contagious Delta variant. A gauge of 8 m2 per customer and the wearing of a mask are therefore compulsory in establishments open to the public.

Prefect Stanislas Cazelles went to a gym in Ducos © CC / RCI Martinique

And the health pass is required to access restaurants and sports halls. Customers must therefore present their paper or digital proof to enter the establishments.

To obtain a pass, it is necessary to have a complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19, or a negative test of less than 72 hours, a PCR test, antigen and now even a self-test but under the supervision of a professional. If you have already had covid, you can also do a positive PCR or antigen test, older than 11 days and less than 6 months.

Prefect Stanislas Cazelles went to a restaurant in Ducos © CC / RCI Martinique

Thus, the first checks have been taking place since the end of the morning in the Champigny area in Ducos, under the supervision of the prefect Stanislas Cazelles.





If there was no health pass, you have to realize that these establishments would be closed. With the health pass, we’re safe. So this security must be monitored. So we control it: today it’s educational, but tomorrow it will be sanction control

Customers responded to the reopening of the restaurants this afternoon © CC / RCI Martinique

From tomorrow, will therefore be sanctioned people who do not have a pass inside the establishments, as well as the company which has not checked. A necessity, according to the prefect who underlines the effectiveness of the health pass in the territories which have implemented it:

What I see is that in the countries that have implemented it, particularly in France, in Réunion, the situation is different: there is no confinement, no curfew, there are far fewer deaths in hospitals. So very empirically, what we see is that it works

And the establishments have already welcomed many customers, delighted to find the restaurant tables this afternoon and the sports halls.

