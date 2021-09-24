More

    The Kering group, which owns the brands Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga in particular, will no longer use fur from 2022

    “The world has changed, our customers have evolved and luxury must naturally adapt to it,” said François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering.

    Small revolution in the fashion world. The last two brands of the luxury group Kering to use animal fur, Saint Laurent and Brioni, will abandon them as of the fall 2022 collections, the group announced on Friday, September 24.

    For several years, the labels Gucci, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen had gradually removed the fur from their stalls.

    “The time has come to take another step forward by ending the use of fur in all of our collections. The world has changed, our customers have evolved and luxury must naturally adapt to it.”, said François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering, in a statement. A pioneer within the group, Gucci announced in October 2017 to stop the use of fur from the spring-summer 2018 collections, then joined by Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta and Alexander McQueen.


    An announcement that PETA President Ingrid Newkirk immediately commented: “Members and supporters of PETA (For Ethics in the Treatment of Animals) who sent tens of thousands of letters to Kering and protested outside Saint Laurent stores can welcome today’s announcement that all Kering brands are shedding fur. No compassionate person wants to wear fur, no sane designer works with it and any fashion house still selling it in 2021 should be ashamed of itself. “


