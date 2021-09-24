The Last of Us: “new content” will be revealed for Last of Us Day, an original range of clothing and goodies launched

THE’Outbreak Day, renamed The Last of Us Day to avoid echoes of the health crisis, comes to celebrate the license of Naughty Dog every September 26, the day of the start of the pandemic in the lore. Developers take the opportunity to reveal goodies and community-oriented initiatives, but every year fans hope for a slightly different announcement.

This will still be the case in 2021, when Naughty Dog promised on the PlayStation Blog thatit would reveal “brand new content on September 26 at 6:00 pm” French time. Is it finally Sunday that we will discover the supposed multiplayer project in the universe of the franchise, which has been talking about him for months? We will quickly have the answer …

By then, the festivities have already been partly launched with the arrival of a new range of clothing and goodies on the site Playstation gear, now available in Europe. We find there a T-shirt Abby, a gray beanie, two lumberjack-style shirts, a rain jacket Stormtech, an aviator jacket Washington Liberation Front, a waxed canvas and leather pouch, a leather tray, a canvas backpack, guitar picks and straps. And, yes, the guitars GS Mini and 314 EC, offered last year across the Atlantic, will be offered for the first time in Europe, with pre-orders open until November 1 before delivery in April 2022.





The shop Playstation gear otherwise displays all old stamped products The Last of Us at -20% until September 30: it’s time to crack! And if you haven’t played it yet, The Last of Us Part II is available from € 30.53 on Amazon.com.