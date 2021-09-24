More

    The Last of Us: “new content” will be revealed for Last of Us Day, an original range of clothing and goodies launched

    Technology


    THE’Outbreak Day, renamed The Last of Us Day to avoid echoes of the health crisis, comes to celebrate the license of Naughty Dog every September 26, the day of the start of the pandemic in the lore. Developers take the opportunity to reveal goodies and community-oriented initiatives, but every year fans hope for a slightly different announcement.

    The Last of Us Day Goodies 24 09 2021 pic 1 The Last of Us Day Goodies 24 09 2021 pic 6

    This will still be the case in 2021, when Naughty Dog promised on the PlayStation Blog thatit would reveal “brand new content on September 26 at 6:00 pm” French time. Is it finally Sunday that we will discover the supposed multiplayer project in the universe of the franchise, which has been talking about him for months? We will quickly have the answer …

    By then, the festivities have already been partly launched with the arrival of a new range of clothing and goodies on the site Playstation gear, now available in Europe. We find there a T-shirt Abby, a gray beanie, two lumberjack-style shirts, a rain jacket Stormtech, an aviator jacket Washington Liberation Front, a waxed canvas and leather pouch, a leather tray, a canvas backpack, guitar picks and straps. And, yes, the guitars GS Mini and 314 EC, offered last year across the Atlantic, will be offered for the first time in Europe, with pre-orders open until November 1 before delivery in April 2022.

    The Last of Us Day Goodies 24 09 2021 pic 2The Last of Us Day Goodies 24 09 2021 pic 3The Last of Us Day Goodies 24 09 2021 pic 4The Last of Us Day Goodies 24 09 2021 pic 5The Last of Us Day Goodies 24 09 2021 pic 7The Last of Us Day Goodies 24 09 2021 pic 8The Last of Us Day Goodies 24 09 2021 pic 9The Last of Us Day Goodies 24 09 2021 pic 10The Last of Us Day Goodies 24 09 2021 pic 11The Last of Us Day Goodies 24 09 2021 pic 12The Last of Us Day Goodies 24 09 2021 pic 13


    The shop Playstation gear otherwise displays all old stamped products The Last of Us at -20% until September 30: it’s time to crack! And if you haven’t played it yet, The Last of Us Part II is available from € 30.53 on Amazon.com.

    thumbnail editorAuxance
    Editor
    Favorite editor of your favorite editor since 2009, passionate about booming music, fan of comic series of all kinds. I have played Pokémon a little too much in my life.
    Follow me : Twitter Gamergen


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleParis FC slapped in Niort, Nancy worries again and again
    Next articleElsa Bois (Dance with the stars 2021): Her sister Alizée is better known than she!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC