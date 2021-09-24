The Last of Us Part II: the Factions mode soon presented? Naughty Dog Dating

Highly anticipated during the last PlayStation Showcase, The Last of Us Part II did not respond and preferred to let his other comrades from the Sony team shine. But this absence may have an explanation, because this weekend is the Last of Us Day (formerly Outbreak Day) and Naughty Dog may well have some surprises in store.

Even though The Last of Us Part II came out more than a year ago, fifteen months to be precise, the universe imagined by Naughty Dog continues to be talked about, whether through the multiplayer elements spotted then the officialization of the studio around the Factions mode, or the series currently being filmed. Speaking of which, it seems that Neil Druckmann is on the list of directors of the HBO series, but that is not the subject of today.

This weekend will take place a special event, namely the Last of Us Day. A special day for the Naughty Dog teams since the date of September 26 coincides with the start of the terrible epidemic that is ravaging the world in which Ellie, Joël and the other characters of the franchise live.. For this new edition, the developers of Naughty Dog give us an appointment the 26th, therefore, from 6 p.m. French time, to discover some surprises.

Among them, we find a presentation of new goodies and derivative products such as clothes but this is not necessarily what holds our attention the most. Indeed, during a post on the PlayStation Blog, the communications manager of Naughty Dog, Joshua Bradley, announced that within these surprises, new content would be unveiled.. Shifted then become, in the meantime, a full title, Factions mode crystallizes many hopes for the fans of the license and could well finally be revealed for all to see this Sunday.





Anyway we should learn a bit more about the future of the license which, as a reminder, has a remake of its first episode in the works on PS5 and some sketches of a scenario for a possible third part, according to Neil Druckmann. But without necessarily evoking long-term projects, it could quite simply be that the TV series, currently in filming, has the right to a dedicated section during the event.

Source: PlayStation Blog

