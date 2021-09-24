The LFP sanctions OM and its supporters!

Following the incidents between supporters at the end of the match between SCO Angers and Olympique de Marseille, the LFP announced a first sanction as a precaution.

The disciplinary committee of the LFP met on Thursday to study the file of incidents on the sidelines of the Angers-OM match on Wednesday evening. The gendarme of Ligue 1 has thus decided to sanction the two clubs by ordering this Thursday, as a precautionary measure, the closure of visitor parking lots during OM matches away, and of a stand at the Raymond-Kopa stadium in Angers. The sanctions will come into force for the two clubs from the 9th day of Ligue 1, on October 3, and will last while the file is being examined. This has been put under investigation, the LFP said in a press release.

Note that Jacques Abardonado (assistant coach of OM excluded from Rennes) received two suspension matches, one of which was suspended, from the sidelines, from the referees’ locker room and from all official functions.





The other decisions of the LFP:

– Two suspension matches, one of which was suspended: Dylan Bronn (Metz), Etienne Green (Saint-Étienne)

– A firm match: Kevin Danso (Lens), Johan Gastien (Clermont), Moritz Jenz (Lorient), Matheus Thuler (Montpellier)

– A firm match for having received three yellow cards in ten days: Laurent Abergel (Lorient), Youcef Atal (Nice), Giulian Biancone (Troyes), Lilian Brassier (Brest), Andreaw GRAVILLON (Reims), Boubacar Kouyaté (Metz)

– Jacques Abardonado (assistant coach of OM excluded in Rennes): two suspension matches, one of which was suspended, from the sidelines, referees’ locker room and all official functions

– Frédéric Antonetti (Metz coach, excluded against PSG): two suspension matches, one of which was suspended, from sidelines, referees’ locker room and all official functions.