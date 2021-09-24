The lightest car in the world is a real envy

This is probably the perfect car for environmentalist Sandrine Rousseau, so critical of SUVs. Pure sports car, the new Caterham 170R weighs only 440 kilos on the scale!

Caterhams are clearly not known to be the heaviest cars on the market. These English sports cars with a purist philosophy, closely related to the Lotus Seven of 1957, indeed have incredibly light chassis. Whatever the engine or version, they weigh well under a ton.





But the new Caterham 170 goes even further in terms of weight reduction. Equipped with a small three-cylinder turbo of only 660 cm3, it develops 84 horsepower for only 490 kilos in its “S” version. In the “R” variant with a radical vocation, equipped with ultra-light buckets and free of the windshield, it even claims a mass of 440 kilos on the scale. For comparison, a basic Suzuki Swift weighs almost a ton. GTIs like the Ford Fiesta ST even exceed 1,200 kilos.

From 35 394 €

Capable of delivering 0 to 100 km / h in 6.9 seconds, the car will be traded in France from € 35,394 in the S version. The 170 R will start at € 37,188.