The melting ice caps are deforming the Earth!

When the ice caps melt, the earth’s crust deforms. In a localized way, the researchers thought until then. But satellite data is now questioning the idea. Over the past two decades, the melting arctic ice has caused significant deformation of the earth’s crust over much of the Northern Hemisphere.

When the ice melts, the earth’s crust below is deformed. Years of studying ice caps and glaciers have already shown researchers. But today a Harvard University team (United States) observes that the affected region can extend far beyond. Up to hundreds, if not thousands of kilometers from the melted ice sheet.

The researchers worked on satellite data collected between 2003 and 2018. Data showing how the ice in the arctic region melted under the effect of anthropogenic global warming. And how the earth’s crust has warped. They thus measured the horizontal displacement of the latter. In some regions, they also note that the earth’s crust moves over a greater distance horizontally than vertically. On average, deformation is measured in several tenths of a millimeter per year. And this, over a large part of the northern hemisphere.

To help us understand, Sophie Coulson, geophysicist, proposes, in a communicated, a meaningful image. “Imagine a board of drink floating on the surface of the water, in a bathtub. If you push the board down, the water below will also move down. If you then remove the board, you will see the water moving vertically to fill the space left empty. “

Implications yet to be clarified

When the ice melts, it therefore changes the face of the Earth. And it’s boring in particular, because the movements of the earth’s crust generated can, in turn, have an impact on the melting ice. By modifying the slope of the bedrock under the cap.





Harvard University researchers recall that what they observe today has already happened in the past. About 2.6 million years ago, a ice Age which covered northern Europe and Scandinavia with ice. Until about 11,000 years ago. “The Earth is still bouncing after the ice melts, emphasizes Sophie Coulson. The Earth acts a bit like a very slow fluid. The processes of the Ice Age take a very, very long time to unfold, and so we can still see the results today.. “

According to the researchers, the implications of these movements of the Earth’s crust are considerable. And this study is the first to show that the recent mass loss of ice caps and glaciers cause movement in space of the Earth’s surface whose magnitude and spatial extent are greater than those previously identified. And it might now become possible to search for this signal in regional and larger-scale navigation satellite systems datasets to, in principle, produce improved constraints on the distribution of ice mass or structure fluctuations. solid of the earth.

