the N64 and the Mega Drive arrive on Switch with controllers and subscriptions

Nintendo has unveiled a new paid subscription for the Nintendo Switch. It will provide access to a catalog of Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games.

It’s hard to imagine that Sega was such a fierce competitor to Nintendo in the ’80s and’ 90s after the last Nintendo Direct. The rapprochement between the two historic Japanese brands is not new, but took an important new step during the conference.

Nintendo has indeed unveiled its new service “Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack” which will provide access to a Nintendo 64 catalog and a Sega Mega Drive catalog.

Legendary games to discover on Nintendo Switch … in their own juice

We are not talking here about a possible collection of remasters, but simply access through emulation, in backward compatibility, to a catalog of games available through a subscription. We can therefore discover more or less these games as at the time of their launch. Nintendo should however add an online game mode for certain titles, like Mario Kart 64 one imagines.

Nintendo 64 side we can thus discover games like Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64 or The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time. Other Nintendo 64 games will arrive later, including these titles (but the list is not exhaustive):





Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

The surprise of this Nintendo Direct is above all the access to a Mega Drive catalog, that of a competing ex-console. We can play the excellent tactical RPG Shining Force, the action game Strider or the ancestor of the twin stick shooter, Gunstar Heroes. Strangely, Sonic The Hedghog is not listed in the catalog, but it is the case of episode 2 of the series with Tails.

Launch in October, prices to discover

The Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Pack service will be available from the end of October at a price to be determined. Nintendo nevertheless clarified that this was only one new subscription that will include Nintendo 64 games and Mega Drive games at the same time. You will therefore not have to make a choice between the “additional packs”. They will all be included in the new offer.

Controllers to accompany

To go with this brand new subscription, Nintendo has unveiled two new controllers for the Nintendo Switch. We will therefore be entitled to a Nintendo 64 controller and a Sega Mega Drive controller. In both cases, they are obviously wireless controllers, unlike the controllers of the time.

They will be marketed at 49.99 euros each in France.

It is difficult to be able to fully analyze this new service offer offered by Nintendo without knowing the price and the complete list of games that will be offered. It will undoubtedly be a good way to (re) discover some of the most important games of their generation.