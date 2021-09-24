the new jury finally unveiled, this detail that shocks fans of the show

As early as August, the first channel had warned … the program would be loaded for the start of the school year. While eagerly awaiting the Koh-Lanta All-Stars season, fans of Denis Brogniart’s adventure game discovered what is known as the cool kiss effect. Their favorite show would be back on screens on August 24, a Tuesday. Their habits upset, they were quick to express their discontent on social networks. “Every day of the week, we will have an event”, explained TF1, to calm the public. The agenda is brimming with new things, so Dancing with the Stars has also experienced a date change. It is now Friday evening that viewers get carried away in front of a rumba or a fox-trot. The only program to have had the chance not to be debunked: The Voice.





This year, it’s triple dose for fans of the telecrochet: with a classic edition at the beginning of the year, an All-stars broadcast since September 11 and soon a Kids version – which has some nice surprises in store. If viewers have the pleasure of seeing Mika, Zazie and Jenifer on the screen again, they will have the joy of discovering new faces to coach children and adolescents with the voice of an angel. As Here announced to you last month, Julien Doré has finally agreed to settle in the red chair of The Voice. Louane also responded positively to the call for production.

This Thursday, September 22, the news was finally made official on (…)

