the oldest bone sewing tools identified in Morocco

An international team of researchers has identified the oldest bone tools ever discovered for making clothes, 120,000 years old, in a cave near Rabat, we learned from a Moroccan archaeologist who took part to research.

“This is a major discovery because if older bone tools have already been discovered in the world, it is the first time that we identify bone tools used to make clothes”archaeologist Abdeljalil El Hajraoui told AFP on Thursday.

The sixty or so bone tools found in the Smugglers’ Cave – located near the capital of the kingdom – “were intentionally shaped for specific tasks which included working with leather and fur”, according to a study published last week by the American journal Iscience.

This discovery could help answer the question on the origin of modern behavior in Homo sapiens, underlines the Moroccan archaeologist.

“Sewing is a behavior that has been perpetuated since then. Moreover, the tools discovered in the cave were used for 30,000 years, which would prove the emergence of collective memory”, supports the specialist of the Moroccan Institute of Archaeological Sciences and Heritage. “Given the level of specialization of the tools in the Smugglers’ Cave, it is likely that previous examples will be found there”, specifies the study.

Hearths, dug in the earth, built or in the open air, to protect against natural phenomena were also discovered in the cave. Just like elements of adornment (perforated shells). “This is a notable cultural development, still at the stage of study”, notes the Moroccan researcher.





In addition, 400 km from the Smugglers’ Cave, Moroccan, American and French researchers have unearthed around thirty shells fashioned from marine snails in a layer dating from 142,000 to 150,000 years ago in the Cave of Bizmoune near Essaouira. , announced a press release from the Moroccan Ministry of Culture, citing a study published in the American journal Science Advances. Shells that are “the oldest pieces of adornment discovered to date”, according to the press release.

At the end of July, international archaeologists located the oldest prehistoric Acheulean site in North Africa, dating back 1.3 million years, on the outskirts of Casablanca (west coast). A major discovery because until now archaeologists estimated that the Acheulean civilization, one of the characteristics of which is the invention of two-sided tools, during the Lower Paleolithic, had appeared 700,000 years ago in this part of Africa. North.