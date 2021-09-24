the parade of Mo, giant puppet, will take place on Saturday 25 September

This Saturday, September 25, from 8 pm, the company L’Homme standing will parade its giant puppet “Mo” in the streets of Bayonne. Magical show, at nightfall

Since its creation, the company L’Homme Walking has made exile and migration its favorite themes. This Saturday, September 25, she will be in Bayonne with “Mo”, her giant puppet. At 8 p.m., this character, that of a child separated from his family who fantasizes about a new life, will move from the rue Port-Neuf to the esplanade Roland Barthes. A magical, poetic, but also sound stroll at nightfall.





In the beginning, Mo is curled up on himself, a gift package in his arms. He dreams, hears the laughter, the voices of his loved ones, the party for his birthday, his gift, then the explosion, the cries, the panic. The young boy wakes up and the gift escapes unfurling a long red ribbon. The gigantic spectacle follows him on his amazing adventures to catch up with this thread.

This joyful, childish and sensitive show of approximately 1 hour 30 minutes is completely free. He has already seduced in many cities of France and stops for an evening in Bayonne. Do not miss.