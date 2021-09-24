The Paris Bourse takes a breath after a volatile week

The Paris Bourse ended sharply down 0.95% on Friday, blaming the new turmoil of Evergrande, the rise in sovereign rates and profit taking after three sessions of sharp rebound.

The flagship CAC 40 index lost 63.52 points to 6,638.46 points. Over the week, however, it is up 1.04% and has risen 19.58% since January 1.

The Parisian rating had a turbulent week, with a sharp drop on Monday followed by a clear rise during the following three sessions.

Several factors broke the dynamics of the CAC 40 on Friday. First of all, “the rise in interest rates” of countries, according to Frédéric Rollin, investment advisor for Pictet AM. The French 10-year sovereign yield gained four basis points to 0.11% while that of the United States 10-year rose five basis points to 1.45%.

The markets also continued to suffer from the upheavals of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, which occupied the headlines this week. The company is crumbling under more than 260 billion euros in debt and investor confidence continues to deteriorate in its ability to repay it.

The real estate company fell again Friday in Hong Kong, the day after a payment due to its creditors matured.





“A possible default by the group would only be formally noted at the end of a 30-day grace period, which leaves time for Evergrande and the Chinese authorities to find a solution”, explains Franklin Pichard, Managing Director of Kiplink Finance. .

“The Chinese authorities must both face the risk of contagion” with the loss of confidence of the banks in the whole Chinese real estate system, “but also not to send the message that they will save any company in difficulty”, also notes Mr. Rollin.

Parisian stocks in the luxury sector, always sensitive to news from China, an important market for them, ended in the red. Kering was the red lantern of the CAC 40 index and lost 2.98% to 633.80 euros. LVMH fell 1.71% to 642.90 euros and Hermès by 2.24% to 1,288 euros.

The share of the investment fund dedicated to infrastructure Antin was worth 30.30 euros for its first day of listing, an increase of 26.25% compared to the introductory price set at 24 euros. This transaction enabled Antin to raise 550 million euros and values ​​it at around 4.1 billion euros, the largest IPO on the Paris Stock Exchange in 2021.

Air-France-KLM continued to take off on the stock market, gaining 3.09% to 4.47 euros on Friday, a gain of 15.17% over the week, the largest of the SBF 120. The group continues to benefit from the announcement of the reopening of American borders to fully vaccinated Europeans and Britons. Aéroports de Paris also gained 2.81% to 108.10 euros on Friday, and 6.66% over the five days.

In the CAC 40, Renault occupies the first weekly position, with a gain of 6.87% to 30.73 euros.

Euronext CAC40