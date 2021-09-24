The prefecture takes an administrative measure against a store in Lons

A furniture store would not respect the consumer code.

Three days after having warned consumers about “deceptive” and particularly “aggressive” practices in the sale of furniture, the prefecture of Pyrénées-Atlantiques passes sanctions on Friday.

In fact, following the receipt of consumer complaints, the Departmental Directorate for the Protection of Populations (DDPP) ordered the company CR DISTRIBUTION which operates the furniture store under the “STOCK +” sign located at 8 avenue Ampère in Lons to cease his illicit actions.





More specifically, these consist of receiving payment or consideration, in any form whatsoever, before the expiration of a period of seven days from the signing of an order form. But also deliver it to the consumer before the end of the 14-day withdrawal period without complying with the provisions of Article L. 221-25 of the Consumer Code.

“These practices are indeed detrimental to the consumer who is led to make immediate payment when no consideration can be demanded before a period of seven days and who can not freely use his right of withdrawal of 14 days as provided for by law for any contract concluded outside the establishment, ”explains the prefecture.