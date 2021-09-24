the premieres of Jordan Amavi and Duje Caleta-Car, what did it get?

What follows after this advertisement

Evening of premieres at the Raymond-Kopa stadium. On the occasion of the seventh day of Ligue 1, Jorge Sampaoli lined up a very overhauled starting XI in Angers. And for the first time this season, the Argentine coach gave Jordan Amavi and Duje Caleta-Car a chance. A small event for the two defenders whose future made a lot of talk this summer.

Regarding the Croatian, he had been identified by Pablo Longoria as one of the elements that could bail out OM’s coffers. But after his winter disappointment following his abortive transfer to Liverpool, the former RB Leipzig resident was reluctant to pack up. Yet barred by competition (William Saliba), DCC said no to Wolverhampton who offered € 15 million to secure its services. Not really seduced by the English Wolves, the player also wanted to preserve his family cocoon which is enjoying itself well in Marseille.





As for Amavi, he was put on the sidelines at the start of the season by the nice surprise of the OM transfer window, Luan Peres. Then, the left side was not varnished. Restricted to a replacement role, he was injured during the international break last September. And to top it off, there were rumors of inappropriate behavior circulating about him, forcing him to re-dot the i’s. This Wednesday evening was therefore a real breath of fresh air for the two Phocéens. And what did it give?

It goes for Caleta-Car, Amavi ended up hard

On his left side, in a three-way defense, Amavi mainly had to manage Jimmy Cabot’s races. In the first period, nothing to report. Rarely exceeded, he knew how to cover cleanly, even when Bahoken presented himself in front of him. When we got back from the locker room, things got a little more complicated. In three minutes, he was involved in two actions that could have been expensive (52nd, 55th). Nothing to worry about Luan Peres, who also replaced him just before the hour mark (59th).

And Caleta-Car? He is clearly not close to stealing Saliba’s place, but for the first time, he has been sober and correct. Present in the duels, he contained Bahoken without too many problems. And when a hot ball was dragging not too far from Pau Lopez’s goal, no frills: a big blow of the tatane to clear the leather. Note all the same a dangerous header from a corner (36th). Present to save the furniture after a Cabot festival on Amavi (55th), the Croatian was able to keep his rank.