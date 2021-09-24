the President of Racing denounces “non-justice”

Joseph Oughourlian, president of the Racing club de Lens, reacted to our colleagues from BFM Business to the incidents that tarnished the North derby last Saturday.



> On the sanction

Joseph Oughourlian: “I follow the words of the Minister of Sports who said that collective sanctions had to be avoided and that we had to focus on individual sanctions. I think that there are a certain number of individuals who have no place in football stadiums, and that these individuals must be identified and taken out of the stadium. But just because these people are behaving badly doesn’t mean we have to prevent more than 35,000 people in Lens from going to the stadium, partying. (…) It is absurd. It is for me a non-justice. And I hope, since the sanctions will be decided on October 6, that the sanctions commission, that justice in general, will appreciate that the circumstances are very very different (from the incidents which took place in Angers or Nice). “

> On the invasion of the field by the Lensois

Joseph Oughourlian: “We are very hard, very firm at the club on the invasion of the field. And it is obvious that for me, a football field is absolutely sacred. Supporters cannot enter a football field. (But) our supporters came out onto the pitch because they saw the family stand being attacked by black blocs and people coming out of je ne sais quoi who were in the Lille yard and they had a reaction of supporters to go and defend them. ”





> On the violence of Lille

Joseph Oughourlian: “All the violence we had last Saturday comes from the Lille parking lot. All. And it is we, the club, who have been sanctioned. So after there are a hundred people who enter the field at one point and who return very quickly to the stands. There is no violence on that side. It delays the resumption of the match but at no time is there a problem with the integrity of the players, of the referees. The violence part comes exclusively from the Lille parking lot. “

> Racing’s reaction

Joseph Oughourlian: “We will identify the people who entered the field and we will take exemplary sanctions in terms of returning to the field. We will take harsher sanctions because people have behaved badly. People who have been violent must be removed from the stadiums, we don’t want that. We do our job as private show organizers. There is a whole part which comes back to public order. And there is a fundamental problem in France: it is the organizer of the private spectacle which toasts for problems of public order. There is something wrong. “