The Rolling Stones’ declaration of love for Parisian nights and Charlie Watts

A month after the death of their drummer, and a few days before an American tour, the group unveils Living In The Heart Of Love. The clip is shot in the streets of the capital.

Soon in their eighties, the Rolling Stones do not seem to stop. After going back on stage Monday evening to prepare for their imminent tour, they unveiled on Wednesday the clip of a previously unseen song: Living In The Heart Of Love. A new bonus track from the reissue of their album Tattoo you, released in 1981, which they celebrate forty years.

Appeared twenty years after their formation, this 18e album marked at the time a comeback in great form for the formation of the London suburbs. Carried by the huge tube Start me up, the album reached the first place of the charts in many countries, and in particular France.





Forty years later Living In The Heart Of Love -their first title in a year and a half and the release of Livin ‘In A Ghost Town – sounds like a pure Rolling Stones. Not surprising when we know that it was recorded on the sidelines of the album sessions in 1981, in a Parisian studio.

A tribute to Charlie and to Paris

The black and white clip, directed by Frenchman Charles Mehling, is mostly shot in eastern Paris. We follow two lovers on a night out, between crowded terraces and underground club.

True testament to the band’s eternal aura, the only images of the Stones, period Tattoo you therefore, are broadcast on the screens of the computers of young revelers. The video is also loaded with images of Charlie Watts. The clip ends with the rooftops of Paris and a view of Montmartre, with the inscription “Charlie is my darling“.

To warm up before the start of their tour which begins Sunday in St. Louis, the band members returned to the stage for an intimate concert near Boston. An evening during which they paid a touching tribute to their late drummer, and offered a baptism of fire to their new metronome Steve Jordan.