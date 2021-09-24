the sad news of Nolwenn Leroy to his fans (PHOTO)

Nolwenn Leroy posted a message on his Instagram account this Friday, September 24. She explains why she will not be able to perform, as planned, on stage for several days.
It has been months since Nolwenn Leroy was just waiting for that. 20 years after the adventure of star Academy, the singer had indeed announced this summer very good news to her fans: the upcoming release of her new album, already mentioned last November, and whose first single, Brazil, Finistère, had been presented in July. This new opus, on which Benjamin Biolay worked in particular, will not be released until November 12, but the winner of season 2 of the star Academy had planned to join her fans long before … The one who became an actress during a shoot in the series Captain Marleau had to sing this Friday, September 24 as part of The Fair of Pau, and tomorrow during the Totem Music Live from Cahors. Two services that Nolwenn Leroy unfortunately had to cancel at the last moment.
“More voices“, admits Nolwenn Leroy
It was on her Instagram account that little Marin’s mother warned her fans, writing: “Since yesterday, no more voices, completely voiceless. Thank you, my little Marin, and the tough little viruses from kindergarten. That’s life ! Nothing serious ! We’ve all been there! “. Nolwenn Leroy continues: “Except that during that time I can’t even speak, so singing… I regret not coming to see you tonight in Pau and tomorrow night in Cahors. But speechless, what do I do ???“.
Nolwenn Leroy as disappointed as her fans
Counting on the understanding of her fans, the loyal Enfoirés concluded: “I am sure that you will forgive me for this setback independent of the will which deprives me of a great time with you. Of course, we see each other very soon“. Obviously as disappointed as her followers, Nolwenn Leroy received their support: “Take care“,”Take good care of yourself“,”Rest well and come back to us in good shape“, we can read in the comments of his post. Advice that the singer will undoubtedly follow to the letter in order to get back on stage as quickly as possible.