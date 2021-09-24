the situation continues to improve, what are the latest figures?

With the exception of Vienne, incidence rates are declining throughout the region. Five departments, however, remain above the alert threshold

The circulation of the virus is down in Nouvelle-Aquitaine. According to data from Public Health France, dated September 20 and published this Thursday, with an incidence rate of 46.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (against 51.4 seven days ago), the region even falls under the alert threshold (50 per 100,000). A figure that has fallen steadily since July 27, when, in the heart of summer, there were more than 236 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Note that it is among those under 19 that this rate is highest with 73 cases per 100,000, while it is 19 among those over 80.

Five departments above the alert threshold

In the region if, with the exception of Vienne, incidence rates are falling in all departments, five of them remain above the alert threshold. This is Vienne, therefore, with 51.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, but also Pyrénées-Atlantiques (57.7), Lot-et-Garonne (67.8), Gironde (55, 2) and Haute-Vienne (52.6).

In the other seven, the incidence rates exceed the vigilance threshold: with 22.3 for the Landes, 31.1 for the Dordogne, 25.4 for the Corrèze, 23.2 for the Creuse, 33.3 for the Charente, 34.6 for Charente-Maritime, 47.8 for Deux-Sèvres





Fewer hospitalized patients

It should also be noted that the number of hospitalized patients is decreasing. Thursday, they were 504 in all of Nouvelle-Aquitaine (two less than 24 hours previously), including 90 in intensive care. The number of occupied beds is greatest in Gironde (149, or seven less in 24 hours).

In the current situation, these seven departments would therefore be affected by the end of the mask in primary school, announced by the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, from October 4.

Regarding vaccination, as of September 16, 79.4% of the population had received at least one dose. It is in Charente-Maritime, that there was the highest rate of vaccinated people (84%) and in Dordogne that this percentage was the lowest (75.9%)