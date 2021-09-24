the TGV Ouigo apply the revenues of low-cost airlines to boost its profits

After having accumulated 70 million passengers since its beginnings in 2013 – of which around 40% in traffic induction or taken on the road – Ouigo wants to accelerate its development. “Our goal with Ouigo is to continue this conquest of travelers and increase the share of rail,” said on September 23 Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs. For 2025, we want Ouigo to be the leader in low cost rail in France while competition is coming from everywhere. SNCF thus intends to increase Ouigo’s market share in domestic high-speed from 20% currently to 25% in 2025 in a growing sector.

By 2030, SNCF is targeting growth of around 30% for domestic and 50% for international. The total market would thus go from 140 million passengers currently (about two thirds of which are domestic) to 200 million in ten years.

7 million more passengers per year

Ouigo will therefore have to significantly increase its number of passengers in a short time. Its general manager Stéphane Rapebach wants to reach 25 million annual passengers by 2023, against around 18 million today (if we exclude a catastrophic year 2020). SNCF’s low-cost offer will therefore have to increase its traffic by nearly 40% in just two years. It is nevertheless a catch-up: in February 2020, Ouigo announced a target of 25 million passengers for the year, before being hit by the health crisis a month later.

“For this, we have three major innovations, explains Stéphane Rapebach. A new service offering that will be rolled out at the end of 2021, new destinations between 2022 and 2025 to support growth, and then new trainsets that will arrive in 2025. “

A la carte or all inclusive

The Ouigo offer will now be split in two. The first, called Ouigo Essentiel, will take up the concept previously implemented, namely a minimum service at a reduced price with various pay-per-view options. This includes the carrying of an additional baggage in addition to the hand baggage (5 €) or the choice of the place (3 or 7 € depending on the placement). Put in place in March, this last option won over a third of customers this summer, or nearly a million passengers.

These services will be expanded in the coming months with the arrival of Wi-Fi on board (connectivity generated from surrounding mobile networks). Currently being tested on Paris-Lyon, this “Ouifi” will be deployed on all 38 current trains by early 2023 and offered at € 3. It will be supplemented by the Ouifun at 5 € which will offer access to multimedia content in high definition from personal electronic equipment.

The second offer, Ouigo Plus, will provide all of these options for a price of around € 9 (after a launch period of € 7). This will also include a skip the line, not available à la carte, which will allow you to arrive up to 5 minutes before departure instead of the current half hour. This “all-inclusive” offer will be bookable from October 6 for travel from mid-December.

This should allow Ouigo to continue to develop its income from ancillary services, like what can be practiced in the airline industry. “We are necessarily inspired by it a lot, admits Stéphane Rapebach. It is the deposit to have the lowest possible prices. Today, these additional revenues represent 4% of Ouigo’s turnover which, with its new services, is now targeting 10%. There is still a long way to go for low cost rail before reaching the level of a Ryanair which derives more than a quarter of its revenues from ancillary services.

Occupation of the market in the face of competition

Currently deployed in 41 destinations, Ouigo will strengthen its network. The service to ski resorts from Île-de-France is being relaunched this winter, despite the failure suffered last year – due to the closure of the ski lifts. After welcoming 300,000 travelers in July and August this year, the line between Roissy airport and Vannes, Auray, Lorient and Quimper will be extended from April to September 2022. And in 2023, Brest and Quimper will be served from Paris, just like La Rochelle. A summer line will also be set up to Perpignan in the summer of 2023. On the other hand, the Paris-Nancy will be removed from this winter. This network extension should then continue in 2025.





SNCF also wants to strengthen the service of existing lines, in particular to the South-East and the Mediterranean. It will probably be a question of locking this market coveted by the Spanish operator Renfe. Since 2019, he wants to develop in Marseille-Lyon, but his project has so far been prevented by the health crisis. However, it could eventually materialize next year.

This market occupation strategy is part of the project called “Riposte”, which will be detailed in the coming weeks. SNCF has already applied it to Paris-Lyon, deploying Ouigo from 2020 in addition to TGV Inoui, in order to counter the arrival of Trenitalia. This is expected by the end of the year on the Paris-Lyon-Turin-Milan axis.

Twelve new used trainsets

To support this network growth, Ouigo will receive 12 new trainsets between 2025 and 2026, bringing its total to 50. These will be trains currently in service on the TGV Inoui service, which will be reconfigured. A new arrangement will be put in place on this occasion. It will include a thinner seat, which will add around 30 seats per train. The trains, made up of two sets, will thus increase from 1,268 to nearly 1,300 seats. New luggage spaces, bicycle hooks and a convivial space will be integrated, as well as one socket per seat. All 38 current trainsets will also be transformed. The entire park should be standardized by 2027.

However, SNCF should not rush to deploy capacity. Before the crisis, Ouigo already needed an occupancy rate of 85% to make a line profitable and was struggling to achieve operational balance, excluding investments.

Unless these trains are used to deploy in new markets such as Italy, like what was done in Spain last May. Ouigo will also strengthen on the other side of the Pyrenees and will deploy to Valencia next spring then Alicante, before touching Cordoba, Seville and Malaga in 2023.

