The underside of the new failure of the Greens for Niang

Announced in recent hours at AS Saint-Étienne, M’Baye Niang will not join the ranks of ASSE. A new disillusion for the Greens who had already tried to recruit the Senegalese from Stade Rennais a year ago.

M’Baye Niang still escapes ASSE

Penultimate in the championship, AS Saint-Étienne is still struggling at the start of the season. Already this summer, ASSE struggled to afford reinforcements. Only the Uruguayan Juan Ignacio Ramirez joined the Loire club on loan from Liverpool Montevideo. In the hard league, Claude Puel hoped to welcome another joker reinforcement, the summer transfer window being closed. An interest of Saint-Étienne for M’Baye Niang has been revealed in recent hours. However, the Stade Rennais striker will defend the colors of the Girondins de Bordeaux, as several sources assure. The FCGB and SRFC have reportedly reached an agreement for the transfer of the Senegalese.





The reasons for the Greens’ new failure

Last season already, M’Baye Niang was on the verge of committing to AS Saint-Étienne. But ASSE had ended the negotiations because of the presence of several intermediaries. This time, it is the state of the funds that was lacking at the Loire club. Goal ensures in particular that the Greens could not “materialize this file before the possible redemption of the club”. According to the same source, the 26-year-old center-forward will sign up for two seasons, plus an optional year, with the Girondins de Bordeaux. The former Milanese have reportedly made significant financial sacrifices to join the FCGB. His signature in Bordeaux will be formalized once he has satisfied the traditional medical examination.