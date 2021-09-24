The unions against the vaccination obligation of health personnel were received by the director of the CHUM

A protest movement

The vaccine requirement still arouses strong opposition from health unions. A new show of force once again took place this morning in front of the Pierre Zobda Quitman hospital. At the call of several centers, the employees opposed to this obligation therefore gathered there.

Especially since the date of October 11 will mark the implementation of the compulsory health pass for caregivers. And the obligation to be vaccinated is set for the month of November, with at least a first injection made.

An interview with the director of the CHUM

The union representatives were therefore received by the director of the Martinique CHU Benjamin Garel to once again explain to him their refusal of the vaccination obligation.





According to Magalie Zamor, from CGTM Santé, the director read the letter sent to him by the ARS with the schedule, the diagram of the requirements and the directives to which he must comply:

The Director General has informed us that he will ask to postpone this schedule for a few days. Everyone rebelled, everyone was able to speak, and the administration was asked to provide us with the exact figures of vaccinated and unvaccinated.

But the meeting ended in an impasse. The union representatives asked the director to declare to the ARS that he was unable to apply these directives, which the head of the establishment refused to accept.