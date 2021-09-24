the Visions series brings us the most badass lightsaber of the saga

Thanks to the Disney + platform, Star wars can benefit from multiple programs both live-action and animation, to the delight of fans of the saga. And the least we can say is that the studios behind these shows can enjoy a certain freedom as regards the creation, the proof with this new saber appeared in the series Star Wars: Visions and who is, so far, the most epic lightsaber we’ve ever seen.

BE CAREFUL, IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THE FIRST EPISODE OF STAR WARS: VISIONS, THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS

Definitely the most epic weapon in the entire Star Wars universe

While all fans look forward to discovering the series dedicated to Obi-Wan Kenobi, they can feast on the new animated series offered on the Disney platform titled Star Wars: Visions. A series produced by Disney and developed by the Kamikaze Douga animation studio to whom we owe Batman Ninja.

In the first episode of this show, we can follow a ronin master who confronts a Sith “lord” who has a very special weapon.





Indeed, the ronin master, accompanied by his droid, arrive in a village where bandits, protected by pieces of Stormtroopers armor, try to extort the villagers. The latter had used bounty hunters to protect themselves, but unfortunately, they were struck down by a Sith “lord” who had a weapon previously unseen in the universe of Star wars.

Indeed, the Sith draws her red saber which looks like an umbrella of rotating lightsabers. A weapon previously unseen in the universe Star Wars. If she can be laughed at, she is nevertheless very impressive. Its owner can spin with to fly over the ground surface and also manages to defeat the bounty hunters very quickly.

Although original lightsabers are not uncommon in Star wars, remember that of Kylo Ren in the last trilogy or those of the Inquisitors in Star Wars Rebels, this one is particularly badass.

It should be noted in passing that the studio which worked behind this episode was able to enjoy complete creative freedom. And we hope that Quantic Dream will be able to benefit just as much for the development of the next new game Star wars.