The Voice All Stars rigged? Florent Pagny and Mika respond to cheating rumors on the show

The Voice All Stars is plagued by rumors spread by fans of the show on the networks. Indeed, certain phenomena of the program hosted by Nikos Aliagas are surprising. Including the fact that Jenifer remembers all the candidates she hears. Doubt also hangs over any prompts that could establish a scenario on the course of the episodes. And Objeko don’t hide from you that this is just the tip of the iceberg. So in the columns of TV-Leisure, Florent Pagny and Mika decided to answer cash. They talk about The Voice All Stars with heart and thwart all accusations from viewers. We tell you everything!

The Voice All Stars : persistent rumors about cheating on the show

Jenifer is nicknamed “The Voice’s Bible” by Mika. And his colleagues, Patrick Fiori, Zazie and Florent Pagny tend to agree with this label. Indeed, she always knows (or almost) the first names of the talents she hears during blind auditions. The singer is often even able to specify in which season they were discovered by the public and at what level of the adventure they had to leave the program. Objeko Grant it to you, it’s very impressive. However, rather than praising her for her outstanding memory, some viewers of The Voice All Stars preferred to point the finger at Jenifer. So they claimed that she had no merit and that an earpiece did the job for her.

Yet none of the above is true. Neither telepromputers nor atria would be present on the The Voice All Stars after Mika and Florent Pagny. As they explain in the columns of TV-Leisure, it has even been a long time since these accusations persist when for several seasons the coaches have given up these gadgets. Gadgets that are nevertheless useful for their comfort. But we have to believe that in France, the coaches of The Voice All Stars prefer to feel free as the air.

Statements that put things straight?

“Right from the start in this program, I said no to telepromputers, to earpieces. I wanted it all to be true. So I told them: ‘give me some good talent and you go and see how I’m going to react’. You shouldn’t force me, it wouldn’t have worked. It has remained and it has even become an example in the franchise ‘The Voice’ because we are one of the rare countries where we are in freestyle, without earphones, without teleprompers, etc… ” said Florent Pagny to the journalists of Tele-Leisure.





“’The Voice’ allowed me to express what I like, what I like, where I come from, my desires, my fears, my desires… It’s important. I did not change in front of the camera because I was next to good people, in a good production which does not manipulate, which does not put iPads in front of you with sentences to be placed. Who doesn’t force yourself to do sponsorships that you don’t want to do… It’s super important to be well surrounded and then to face a camera and not become someone else, to preserve our candor. ” Mika declared in turn.

Things therefore have the merit of being clear. Coaches do not have teleprompers or earphones available. They are left to their own devices to be able to be as sincere as possible towards the talents and towards the viewers. Fans of The Voice All Stars will appreciate this effort. Because it is not easy to find yourself facing a candidate who admires a person who does not even remember his first name for example. In addition, it sometimes gives rise to funny situations. As when Florent Pagny is shamefully mistaken about the first name of the talented Atef. Objeko He will nevertheless admit that he did not try to hide his error by showing bad faith. He preferred to laugh at his clumsiness, proof that he knows full well that ridicule does not kill. Let us also add that fans of The Voice All Stars knew how to appreciate his sincerity.

Corn Objeko could not help but wonder if the statements of Florent Pagny and Mika will be enough to silence the rumors of cheating. Indeed, it’s a safe bet that shows of this magnitude can never really gain the total confidence of viewers.



