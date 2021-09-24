The weather becomes calm again in Martinique, the level of vigilance is again

After the rain, the good weather is back in Martinique. However, the rainy episode that has interested the island in recent hours has generated strong accumulations in the municipalities of the North Caribbean coast.

updated September 23, 2021 at 10:14 p.m.



Now the sky is blue again. The last showers dissipate and it is again calm weather, without significant showers, which sets in for the evening and night. Thus in its latest vigilance monitoring bulletin, Météo France Martinique places the island in green vigilance.

However, this rainy episode gave strong accumulations on the western half of the island between Fort-de-France and Grand-Rivière.

Météo France noted:

– 67.9 mm in 3 hours at Fonds-Saint-Denis





– 28.4 mm in 2 hours in Saint Pierre

– 30 mm in 2 hours in Fort-de-France

In addition, we estimate accumulations of 50mm in 1 hour on the peaks of Carbet and 50mm in 2 hours in Morne Rouge.

More showers to be expected

The evening and the first part of the night are calm and full of stars, then the sky is loaded and scattered showers, sometimes of good intensity, arrive at the end of the night. The weather is more mixed. The sunny periods still dominate, but the showers are also present and sometimes sustained even stormy, especially in the afternoon (September 24, 2021) near the reliefs.