The Yuka application (again) condemned against a delicatessen industrialist

After the charcuterie of the manufacturer ABC Industries, then the Federation of industrial pork butchers (FICT), the nutritional application Yuka once again lost against a pork-butchery manufacturer. Friday she was condemned by the commercial court of Brive for “unfair and deceptive commercial practices” and “denigration in the dissemination of information” against a manufacturer of charcuterie based in Ussel (Corrèze).

Similar decisions were taken last week in Aix-en-Provence and at the end of May in Paris against the application, which provides nutritional information on food products and leads, with the consumer association Foodwatch and the League against cancer , a campaign calling for the withdrawal of nitrites from deli meats.

Obligation to withdraw the “High risk” assessment attributed to E250 additives

The Brive commercial court also ordered Yuka to remove, under financial penalty, the “High risk” assessment attributed to the additives E250 (sodium nitrite) and E252 (potassium nitrite) used in the manufacture of Mont de Mont’s products. la Coste, marketed under the L’Auvernou brand. The application must remove any mention specifying that these additives are carcinogenic.





Yuka was also ordered to pay 20,000 euros in damages for moral injury to Mont de la Coste, who had claimed 150,000 at the hearing on June 25.

Yuka may however continue to classify certain sausages as “red”.

On the other hand, the company, which has a production workshop for dry pork-based charcuterie in Ussel, has been unsuccessful in several applications. Thus, and as the court had already decided in the Aix-en-Provence case against the manufacturer ABC Industrie, Yuka could continue to classify as “red” and to qualify as “bad” the sausages of the L brand. ‘Auvernou.

And like what the Paris Commercial Court had decided at the end of May, the Brivist consular chamber prohibited Yuka “from making a direct link” between a petition to ban the addition of nitrites or nitrates. in charcuterie products and the relevant application sheets.

After the decisions of the commercial courts of Paris and Aix-en-Provence, the application had announced its intention to appeal.